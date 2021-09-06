2-year-old found dead in pool after going missing at BR apartment Monday

BATON ROUGE - Charges are likely coming next for the adults responsible for caring for a 2-year-old that was reported missing and later found dead in an apartment complex pool late Monday.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said the little boy was reported missing Monday. The child's body was later found in the pool at the The Reserve at White Oak apartment complex off S Harrell's Ferry Road.

"This is a very active investigation. It's still ongoing.... But we do foresee charges," sheriff's office spokesperson Casey Hicks said.

Deputies reported the boy missing shortly after 7:30 p.m. and family told WBRZ that the child has been gone since 3 p.m.

The child is presumed to have drowned, deputies said, and added charges are pending.

Names of the people involved have not been released.

Watch live coverage here.