2 WWI heroes at last to be recognized with Medal of Honor
WASHINGTON - Nearly 100 years after their heroics on the battlefields of France, two World War I veterans will be posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor next month by President Barack Obama.
Army Sgt. William Shemin, who was Jewish, raced across the battlefield three times to pull wounded comrades to safety. And Army Pvt. Henry Johnson rescued a comrade in his all-black regiment while fighting off a German attack.
Medals for the two New Yorkers were approved by Congress after long campaigns to bestow recognition on men who may have been unjustly denied the honor due to discrimination.
The Medal of Honor is awarded to members of the Armed Forces who distinguish themselves with conspicuous gallantry.
The awards ceremony is set for June 2.
