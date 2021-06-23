2 would-be robbers reject what they'd demanded

NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans police say two holdups ended with would-be robbers rejecting the belongings they had demanded.



A summary emailed by police spokeswoman Dawne Massey says that about 10:20 a.m. Monday, a man with a semi-automatic handgun approached a man and woman near a store. The man ran inside, and the gunman demanded the woman's purse. She tried to hand it over, but the gunman refused it and ran away.



About 8:45 p.m. Monday, an armed man forced two people who were leaving a party back inside, ordering all 12 people there to get on the floor. Police say one man ran out the back door and let in a dog. The intruder saw him outside, demanded his cell phone, then decided he didn't want it and rode off on a bicycle.