89°
Latest Weather Blog
2 would-be robbers reject what they'd demanded
Trending News
NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans police say two holdups ended with would-be robbers rejecting the belongings they had demanded.
A summary emailed by police spokeswoman Dawne Massey says that about 10:20 a.m. Monday, a man with a semi-automatic handgun approached a man and woman near a store. The man ran inside, and the gunman demanded the woman's purse. She tried to hand it over, but the gunman refused it and ran away.
About 8:45 p.m. Monday, an armed man forced two people who were leaving a party back inside, ordering all 12 people there to get on the floor. Police say one man ran out the back door and let in a dog. The intruder saw him outside, demanded his cell phone, then decided he didn't want it and rode off on a bicycle.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Roommate allegedly shot couple at Nicholson Dr. apartment, charged with murder
-
Double-shooting on Nicholson Drive kills one person, injures a second
-
BR Police Chief Murphy Paul to meet with President Joe Biden Wednesday
-
Moratorium talks continue in EBR
-
First mosquito found with traces of West Nile found in EBR this...