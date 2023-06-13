2 women arrested for leaving 2-year-old boy in hot car

HARAHAN - The mother and aunt of a 2-year-old boy face charges of child desertion after they left the child inside a car and went shopping in a Walmart on a day when the temperature reached 90 degrees.



Local media report that Shaun Buchanan, the mother, and Cynthia Simmons, the aunt, were arrested Friday by Jefferson Parish sheriff's deputies.



The two Texas women were charged with child desertion and cruelty to a juvenile. Deputies say the boy was inside the car for up to 30 minutes.



Authorities say Walmart employees discovered the boy strapped in a car seat in the parking lot. Officials say Walmart employees then smashed a window open because the child was crying, had vomited on himself and was sweating profusely.



The child's father took custody of the boy.