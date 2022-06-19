80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
2 teens dead after car ran into pond near Bayou Manchac

By: WBRZ Staff

PRAIRIEVILLE - Two juveniles died Sunday afternoon when their car crashed and went into a pond near the Ascension and East Baton Rouge Parish line. 

State Police said 16-year-olds Caroline Smith and Chloe Hamilton were in the car that went into a pond near Bayou Manchac along Perkins Road and Santa Maria Parkway. 

Troopers said Smith was driving around a curve, went off the road, hit a tree and then the car launched into a pond from there. 

This is a developing story. 

Editor's note: Previously, St. George Fire Department said the people in the car were taken to hospitals in critical condition. 

