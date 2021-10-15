2 taken to hospital after incident at chemical plant in Geismar

GEISMAR - Two worker were taken to a hospital after an incident at a chemical plant in Ascension Parish.

State Police told WBRZ that a hazmat team was called to the BASF plant along River Road in Geismar. At least two people were exposed to chemicals and were treated on site before being taken away by paramedics.

Police said the incident was initially reported as a possible chemical fire, though the company later said there was no fire.

A BASF spokesperson released the following statement around 12:45 p.m.

Today at approximately 11:30am, two contractors working outside one of our production areas at the Geismar, LA site were potentially exposed to an inert substance while performing maintenance work. They were immediately treated onsite by primary first responders and then transported to a local hospital for further treatment. There was no offsite impact or additional exposure onsite. BASF is investigating the incident.



BASF regards protection of health, safety and the environment as our most important responsibility. We care about our employees and we care about our communities. We are committed to operating facilities in a safe and environmentally responsible fashion.