Stolen BRPD gun, chase leads to two arrested in Central
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police arrested two suspects accused of breaking into a BRPD unit and stealing a gun, Tuesday night.
The gun was retrieved before a chase persisted. The chase started near North Harell's Ferry before ending on Lovett and Sullivan Road in Central.
This investigation is still ongoing.
