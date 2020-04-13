64°
2 shootings reported near Hollywood Street, two victims transported with injuries

1 year 7 months 6 days ago Thursday, September 06 2018 Sep 6, 2018 September 06, 2018 2:31 PM September 06, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are responding to two different shootings that occurred near Hollywood Street Thursday afternoon.

The incidents were reported just after 2 p.m. One shooting happened around Longfellow and Hollywood Street, the other was at the corner of Plank Road and Riley.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, both incidents were drive-by shootings from the same vehicle.

Two male victims were transported from each incident. One victim is in stable condition, the other is reportedly in serious condition.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

