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2 shootings near Baker High this summer pushed the school to add additional active shooter training
BAKER — Baker police officers returned to Baker High School to run through active shooter training ahead of the first day of school, following two shootings near the campus this summer.
Baker Police Department officers, teachers and staff took part in the training together. Cameras were not allowed inside, so Assistant Chief Chris Becknel shared video of the session to show what it looked like.
"These things do happen. It's a tragedy, and the only way we can mitigate that is to be as prepared as possible," Becknel said.
In the video, officers can be seen with guns drawn, moving through hallways past motivational posters with their eyes fixed on an invisible threat.
"A lot of what we talked about was being vigilant and paying attention to what's going on around you, which are students in front of you," Becknel said.
The training comes after two separate shooters opened fire near Baker High's football field this summer. One student who was leaving summer class was hit but survived.
According to the K-12 school shooting database, the majority of shootings happen in parking lots, and that's why leaders say they are preparing for every scenario.
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Preston Castille serves as president and CEO at Helix Community Schools. Given recent events, he admits he is more attentive to potential threats.
"This year we're adding to the safety drills with the police department's active shooter training, obviously given the events that happened this summer," Castille said.
The police department plans to hold more drills like this one.
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