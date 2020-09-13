2 shootings in Donaldsonville leave 3 injured Friday night

DONALDSONVILLE - Three people were shot Friday night at what deputies believe to be a massive block party in Donaldsonville.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office got the call shortly after 10 p.m. about two people shot near the corner of Elizabeth St. and Front St.

About 20 minutes later, deputies responded to another shooting a block west at the corner of Maginnis St. and First St.

All three victims were rushed to Prevost Memorial Hospital in Donaldsonville where Acadian Ambulance paramedics airlifted them to another hospital capable of handling gunshot wounds.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Law enforcement agencies from surrounding parishes and jurisdictions rushed to the scene to assist APSO.

Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said their deputies responded to Prevost Memorial to help with crowd control after dozens of people followed the victims there.

Gonzales Police appeared to help corner off a large perimeter surrounding the scene of the shootings.

An APSO spokesperson said they'd elaborate more on the mutual assistance and provide new information later Saturday.

The victims have not been identified.

Mayor of Donaldsonville Leroy Sullivan told WBRZ that this is the second block party in two weeks and that they are going to start looking in to and possibly cracking down on block parties. " The safety of the citizens is the top priority," said Mayor Sullivan.