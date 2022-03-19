Latest Weather Blog
2 sentenced in Medicaid fraud scheme
BATON ROUGE - The convicted owner-operators of a Zachary health care company has been sentenced to federal prison and ordered to pay $1.2 million in restitution to the state for their roles in a Medicaid fraud scheme.
U.S. Attorney Walt Green said in a news release Extraordinary Care Network Inc. owner, 63-year-old Barbara Sadler, has been sentenced to 44 months, and company Chief Financial Officer, 42-year-old Sedric Blakes, was ordered to spend three years behind bars on Thursday.
In addition to the restitution, Chief U.S. District Judge Brian Jackson ordered Sadler and Blakes to each forfeit $1.2 million in proceeds from their fraudulent scheme.
Sadler and Blakes admitted last fall to documenting one-on-one services that weren't provided as represented, fabricating progress notes and forging signatures of unwitting company employees to support the bogus claims.
