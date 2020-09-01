2 police officers treated for smoke inhalation after saving people from burning apartment building

BATON ROUGE - A pair of police officers are receiving medical treatment after pulling off a rescue during an apartment fire Tuesday morning.

The incident was reported shortly before 10 a.m. at an apartment building on 79th Avenue. The fire department says two police officers rolled up to the fire and began rescuing people from the burning building.

"No doubt their quick actions saved lives," a Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesperson said.

The two officers were being treated for smoke inhalation, the fire department said. Both were taken to a hospital as a precaution, officials said.