75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2 people shot near tire shop on Scenic Highway

2 hours 28 minutes 24 seconds ago Saturday, October 23 2021 Oct 23, 2021 October 23, 2021 5:58 PM October 23, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Two people were shot near a tire shop on Scenic Highway on Saturday afternoon.

Sources said the shooting happened around 5 p.m. near 7100 Scenic Highway. The victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending News

No more information was immediately available.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days