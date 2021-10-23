75°
Latest Weather Blog
2 people shot near tire shop on Scenic Highway
BATON ROUGE - Two people were shot near a tire shop on Scenic Highway on Saturday afternoon.
Sources said the shooting happened around 5 p.m. near 7100 Scenic Highway. The victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Trending News
No more information was immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
FDA OKs mixing COVID vaccines; backs Moderna, J&J boosters
-
'Pedal Pub' party bikes coming to downtown Baton Rouge
-
Companion Animal Alliance working to find solution to shelter overflow
-
Lane widening at I-10/I-12 split and College Drive expected to be completed...
-
Police looking for woman accused of helping juvie jail escapee evade authorities