2 people shot at Hubbens Supermarket in Port Allen
PORT ALLEN - Two people were shot at Hubbens Supermarket during the day Sunday.
Port Allen Police Department said the two females suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The details are limited. Check back for further updates.
