79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2 people shot at Hubbens Supermarket in Port Allen

2 hours 58 minutes 36 seconds ago Sunday, August 15 2021 Aug 15, 2021 August 15, 2021 5:20 PM August 15, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

PORT ALLEN - Two people were shot at Hubbens Supermarket during the day Sunday.

Port Allen Police Department said the two females suffered non-life-threatening injuries. 

Trending News

The details are limited. Check back for further updates.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days