68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2 people killed in shooting at cell phone shop on Sherwood Forest Boulevard

6 hours 37 minutes 3 seconds ago Friday, November 20 2020 Nov 20, 2020 November 20, 2020 12:27 PM November 20, 2020 in Crime
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting on Sherwood Forest Boulevard early Friday afternoon.

The gunfire was reported shortly after noon on Sherwood Forest Boulevard near I-12. The Baton Rouge Police Department said two people were killed.

Sources said one of the two killed was the owner of Wise Communications, the business where the shooting appeared to take place. Police said the two killed Friday did not appear to know each other. 

A large law enforcement presence gathered at the scene, shutting down a portion of Sherwood Forest Boulevard.

The people killed have not been identified, and no arrests have been made at this time.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days