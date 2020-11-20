2 people killed in shooting at cell phone shop on Sherwood Forest Boulevard

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting on Sherwood Forest Boulevard early Friday afternoon.

The gunfire was reported shortly after noon on Sherwood Forest Boulevard near I-12. The Baton Rouge Police Department said two people were killed.

Sources said one of the two killed was the owner of Wise Communications, the business where the shooting appeared to take place. Police said the two killed Friday did not appear to know each other.

A large law enforcement presence gathered at the scene, shutting down a portion of Sherwood Forest Boulevard.

The people killed have not been identified, and no arrests have been made at this time.