84°
Latest Weather Blog
2 people hurt in drive-by shooting on Marque Ann
BATON ROUGE - Two people were hurt in a drive-by shooting along North Marque Ann Drive on Wednesday evening.
Police said the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m.
Trending News
The extent of injuries are unknown at this time
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Large erosion, drainage project wrapping up following 2 On Your Side report
-
Speeding cameras coming to the Basin Bridge could come to other parts...
-
Deputies investigating break-in at Baton Rouge Zoo
-
Despite press conference announcing Narcan on EBR campuses, school officials say it's...
-
Wednesday's Health Report