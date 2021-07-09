75°
2 officers on paid leave after child left in patrol car dies

4 years 9 months 3 days ago Tuesday, October 04 2016 Oct 4, 2016 October 04, 2016 9:20 AM October 04, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: AP News

KILN, Miss. - Two police officers in Mississippi are on paid leave after a 3-year-old daughter of one of the officers died unattended in a patrol car.

Hancock County Chief Deputy Sheriff Don Bass said Long Beach police officer Cassie Barker's daughter died Friday after the child was left in the car for four hours while her mother was visiting with Long Beach patrolman Clark Ladner. Both officers were off-duty at the time.

Long Beach Police Chief Wayne McDowell said that Barker and Ladner were placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.

Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam said the car was running and the air conditioning was on when investigators found the child, who died at a hospital.

