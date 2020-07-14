2 officers on leave amid investigation into teen's arrest; BRPD says officer's knee was on teen's back

BATON ROUGE - Two police officers seen detaining a teenager in a video that was shared on social media are on leave, pending an investigation into how the situation was handled.

Police said the incident happened July 6, and an internal investigation was launched July 9. Chief Murphy Paul met with the teen and his family Monday. During a news conference that same afternoon, the department announced two officers were placed on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation.

Chief Paul confirmed that a vehicle pursuit led up to the confrontation. Police announced the driver, Kimani Smith, is charged with aggravated flight from an officer, aggravated criminal damage to property, possession of drugs, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and a seatbelt violation. The teen is charged with drug possession, no seatbelt, and as a principal to charges of aggravated flight and aggravated criminal damage to property.

Due to the subject's age, BRPD says it must obtain a juvenile court order before releasing video or records of the incident. The department expects to release the video in the next 24 hours.

As of Monday, police said they could only release a still image from the body cam video. Chief Paul said that image showed the officer with his knee on the teen's back, which is in accordance with policy.

Still image from body cam footage appears to show officer’s knee on the back of the suspect, not neck @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/uC9eY14cNS — Bess Casserleigh (@BCasserleigh) July 13, 2020

The mayor's office said an investigation is underway into the incident, focused on the officer kneeling on the teenager's neck, a tactic officers throughout the country have banned following the death of a George Floyd who died in police custody in Minnesota.

"In the past few days, there has been an expedited review and the investigatory process has started," the mayor said in her statement. She said the city will seek court approval to release the body camera footage. Court approval is needed because the person involved is a minor, the mayor said.

"We are prepared to ensure transparency and the release of that footage for public consumption," the mayor said. She continued, "I ask that the community allow us to take the proper steps necessary to investigate and swiftly determine the outcome."

Gary Chambers posted the video on Facebook this weekend and wrote the teenager was involved in a traffic violation at the time of the incident. He said the officers involved should be fired: "The officer kneeling on [the teen's] neck [need] to be identified and fired immediately, we don’t need to investigate what we can see on tape. Also the officers standing and not stopping this action need disciplinary action as well."

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome released a statement on the matter Monday night. The full statement can be found below.

I have serious concerns about the video I saw of a minor being apprehended by Baton Rouge Police Officers last week. The two officers involved in this incident have been placed on administrative leave.

The use of force policy for BRPD that the community worked with me on in 2017 established a level of accountability that will be seen as we continue to review the incident involving the 17-year-old.

Chief Paul and I have long been proponents of 21st Century policing practices including proper de-escalation and conflict resolution. Both of these are paramount to ensuring strong relationships between the community and the police department.

The methods and tactics used in any BRPD encounter is something we will continuously review in a comprehensive manner.

I assure the community that transparency and accountability will be demonstrated at the highest level in this situation.