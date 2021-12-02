66°
2 Northern Louisiana tornadoes confirmed, homes damaged
PLAIN DEALING - Authorities say two weekend tornadoes destroyed or damaged 31 houses and recreational vehicles in Louisiana: 29 in the state's northwest near Plain Dealing, and two homes in the central town of Natchez.
Officials say nobody was seriously injured.
The National Weather Service tells local news organizations that both areas were hit Saturday by EF-2 twisters, with 115-mph winds in the Plain Dealing area of Bossier Parish and 120-mph winds in Natchez.
Howard Johnson of Natchez told KTBS-TV he woke as his house was being torn apart, but escaped. Debris from the home wound up in the Red River.
