2 new Republican members sworn into the Louisiana House

Image (left to right): Joe Stagni, John Stefanski

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana House has two new members.



Reps. John Stefanski and Joe Stagni were sworn in Monday after winning elections earlier this year to two vacant seats.



Stefanski, a Republican from Crowley, takes over the seat previously represented by Jack Montoucet, a Democrat who left when Gov. John Bel Edwards appointed him secretary of the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Stefanski is a lawyer and political newcomer.



Stagni, a Republican chiropractor from Kenner, is a former city councilman who is filling out the remainder of the term of Thomas Willmott. Willmott, a Republican, was elected to the Kenner City Council.



One House seat remains vacant, along with a seat in the state Senate. Special elections are planned to determine who will fill them.