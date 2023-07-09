81°
2 new Republican members sworn into the Louisiana House

6 years 2 months 4 weeks ago Monday, April 10 2017 Apr 10, 2017 April 10, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image (left to right): Joe Stagni, John Stefanski

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana House has two new members.

Reps. John Stefanski and Joe Stagni were sworn in Monday after winning elections earlier this year to two vacant seats.

Stefanski, a Republican from Crowley, takes over the seat previously represented by Jack Montoucet, a Democrat who left when Gov. John Bel Edwards appointed him secretary of the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Stefanski is a lawyer and political newcomer.

Stagni, a Republican chiropractor from Kenner, is a former city councilman who is filling out the remainder of the term of Thomas Willmott. Willmott, a Republican, was elected to the Kenner City Council.

One House seat remains vacant, along with a seat in the state Senate. Special elections are planned to determine who will fill them.

