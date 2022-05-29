Latest Weather Blog
2 neighbors arrested after shooting at each other on North Shamrock Drive Sunday morning
BATON ROUGE - A man was shot by deputies after trying to shoot his neighbor Sunday morning.
According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived to North Shamrock Drive around 9:20 a.m. Deputies said Marvin Paul was holding a revolver, and complied when deputies asked him to drop the gun and get on the ground.
Deputies said a neighbor, Daren Harell, ran toward the gun and pointed it at Paul while he was laying on the ground. Deputies said they told Harell to drop the gun, which he did not. Harell was shot by a deputy and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Vivian Haney Smith lives right behind the house where neighbors were shooting at each other.
"I didn't know what was going on. When I went around there I found that 40 bullets had been shot," Haney Smith said.
Another neighbor in the area said they had security footage of Harell shooting a semi-automatic pistol at Paul before deputies arrived at the scene. Footage also showed Paul shooting a revolver at Harell's truck that was parked in the street, deputies said.
Upon his release from the hospital, Harell will be booked for illegal use of weapons and attempted second-degree murder.
Paul was booked for simple criminal damage to property, attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons.
