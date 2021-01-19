2 National Guard members removed from inauguration security mission

Photo: Estelle Doro

WASHINGTON - Officials removed two Army National Guard members from inauguration security efforts after vetting revealed they had ties to extremist groups.

ABC News cites a federal official who said an FBI investigation determined the pair had ties to far-right fringe groups. No further details regarding which unit they were attached to or the nature of the alleged ties was released.

“Due to operational security, we do not discuss the process nor the outcome of the vetting process for military members supporting the inauguration," said a National Guard statement that referred additional questions to the Secret Service.

Every one of the 25,000 Guardsmen currently in D.C. have been vetted by the FBI in the wake of the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.