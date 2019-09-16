77°
2 missing in Mississippi River capsize, sunken boat found
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The owner of a workboat that capsized and sank in the Mississippi River with two employees aboard says they remain missing but the vessel has been found.
Marine Spill Response Corp. of Herndon, Virginia, says the 32-foot workboat was located Thursday near where it sank a day earlier during a training exercise. A crane barge is on the scene near Boothville, Louisiana.
Employee Ceren Karaer says the boat had been lowered from a 220-foot vessel and was drawing boom from a reel on the larger vessel. Boom is floating material used to contain or sop up spills.
She says 48-year-old Ruben Arellano was assigned to drive the boat and 24-year-old Katelyn Carlisle to handle the boom.
Karaer was acting as company spokeswoman.
