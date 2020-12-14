Latest Weather Blog
2 miners missing after roof collapse at Louisiana salt mine
AVERY ISLAND - Authorities are searching for a pair of workers after the ceiling collapsed at a salt mine in south Louisiana.
KATC reports the incident happened Monday morning at the Cargill salt mine in Avery Island. The company said first responders are currently working to recover the two missing miners.
Read the full statement from Cargill below.
"Early this morning, Cargill’s Avery Island salt mine experienced a roof collapse. We have two employees who remain unaccounted for at this time and we are working with local first responders and the Mine Safety and Health Administration who are onsite to respond to this emergency. All 16 other employees working that shift have been evacuated with no injuries reported. The facility has been shut down to allow a complete investigation of the incident and ensure the safe operations of our facility."
