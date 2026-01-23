64°
Latest Weather Blog
2 men still missing after plane crash in Lake Pontchartrain
NEW ORLEANS – Authorities say dive teams are still looking for two people after a small plane crashed into Lake Pontchartrain Saturday night.
The Cessna aircraft crashed near the New Orleans Lakefront Aiport around 8:20 p.m. Saturday night. A private yacht rescued one woman, who was taken to Oschner Hospital in New Orleans. Authorities have not released her medical condition.
Two men remain missing.
Video from the scene shows boats deployed on the water as well as helicopters searching by air.
After a plane crash in lake Pontchartrain. Coast Gaurd and NOPD have rescued 1 person and searching water for 2 more pic.twitter.com/7pSBo1yYcI— wynton yates (@WyntonYates) August 28, 2016
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BRPD: 26-year-old dies after Thursday morning shooting in Airline Highway hotel parking...
-
TikTok finalizes deal to form new American entity
-
Deputies investigating shooting that left one critically injured along Barringer Foreman Road
-
St. Mary deputies: Man suspected of robbing Verdunville store arrested
-
New Orleans teacher, coach arrested on child porn charges now faces additional...