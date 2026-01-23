64°
2 men still missing after plane crash in Lake Pontchartrain

9 years 4 months 3 weeks ago Sunday, August 28 2016 Aug 28, 2016 August 28, 2016 2:05 PM August 28, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

NEW ORLEANS – Authorities say dive teams are still looking for two people after a small plane crashed into Lake Pontchartrain Saturday night. 

The Cessna aircraft crashed near the New Orleans Lakefront Aiport around 8:20 p.m. Saturday night. A private yacht rescued one woman, who was taken to Oschner Hospital in New Orleans. Authorities have not released her medical condition.

Two men remain missing.

Video from the scene shows boats deployed on the water as well as helicopters searching by air. 

 

