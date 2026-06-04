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2 men hospitalized after shooting in Howell Park neighborhood, BRPD says
BATON ROUGE - Two men were brought to Baton Rouge General on Wednesday evening with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds after a shooting in the Howell Park neighborhood.
The pair arrived at the hospital around 6:30 p.m.
Baton Rouge Police told WBRZ that the shooting happened near the intersection of Lambert Drive and Clinton Avenue around 6:20 p.m.
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