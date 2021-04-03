2 Make A Difference: YMCA partners with food banks to hold food distribution event in North Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - The YMCA branch in Baton Rouge is teaming up with the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, the USDA Farmers to Families Food Boxes and Albertsons Companies Foundation to distribute 7,500 pounds of food to underserved individuals in the community.

Around 300 families will receive a box full of fresh produce, cheese, meat and dairy products.

YMCA President and CEO Christian Engle says it's part of their response and commitment to addressing food insecurity.

"Throughout the YMCA's history even here in BR people forget all of the childcare services that we do, summer camps that w do that we feed kids all the time so when covid hit and we knew we needed to pivot a little bit and make sure that the families in our communities are getting access to the items they need and food being a part of that we jumped in with both feet and tried to figure out how do we get food into the hands of the people who need it the most," Engle said.

The distribution event takes place at 10:30 a.m. on April 9, 2021 in the parking lot of the Dow West side YMCA, located at 3688 Sugar Plantation Parkway. It is a drive-thru event and volunteers will be there to assist.