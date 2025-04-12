77°
2 Make a Difference: Suiting 101 donation drive gives men chance to own professional attire

By: Sylvia Weatherspoon

BATON ROUGE - In this week's 2 Make a Difference, Sylvia Weatherspoon highlights the Suiting 101 donation drive that helps donate professional clothing to men.

If you know someone who makes a difference, send their name, contact information and a brief summary of their story to sylvia@wbrz.com.

