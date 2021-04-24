2 Make a Difference: Over 700 men's suits donated to non-profit during clothing drive

BATON ROUGE - Last month, we told you about Denise Brown's non-profit, 'Suiting up 101: Suiting up students for success,' which was started in memory of her late husband, Eugene.

The program is designed to mentor underserved young men in 11th and 12th grade in our community. It focuses on ACT scores, financial literacy, image and presentation for job interviews. Once the student completes the program, they receive a suit.

A collection drive took place last Saturday in the parking lot of the Goodwood Library for gently-used men's suits. Over 700 suits were donated, despite rainy conditions.

"Despite the rain we are here collecting suits. The racks are full. Just want to say thank you to Sylvia and thank you WBRZ," said Denise Brown.

The program is set to begin mentoring young men at the beginning of the 2021-22 school year.