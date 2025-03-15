2 Make a Difference: Denham Springs high schoolers' STEM team creates app to monitor carbon capture

DENHAM SPRINGS - in this week's 2 Make a Difference, Denham Springs high schoolers teamed up to create app alongside LSU and the Louisiana Department of Natural resources to monitor carbon capture in Lake Maurepas.

