73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2 lanes blocked after wreck on Mississippi River Bridge

3 hours 53 minutes 35 seconds ago Saturday, June 04 2022 Jun 4, 2022 June 04, 2022 10:22 PM June 04, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Traffic backed up for a mile late Saturday night after a wreck on the Mississippi River Bridge. 

According to traffic reports, the accident happened on westbound I-10 around 9:45 p.m. and blocked the right two lanes. 

Trending News

No more information about the crash or injuries was immediately available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days