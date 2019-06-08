88°
2 killed when small plane crashes on Long Island
SOUTHOLD, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities say a small plane has crashed in Long Island, New York, killing the man and woman on board.
The Federal Aviation Authority says in a statement that the single-engine Beechcraft A36 plane crashed in Southold at around 9:15 a.m. Saturday.
Southold Chief of Police Martin Flately says the two people on board were killed. Their names were not immediately released. He says a dog that was in the plane survived.
Flately says the aircraft was flying from Long Island's MacArthur Airport to New Bedford, Massachusetts, when it experienced "some type of mechanical failure" and crashed.
Newsday reports that the plane crashed in a field at the Harbes Family Farm.
The FAA says it will investigate the crash along with the National Transportation Safety Board.
