2 killed in plane crash after flight leaves Baton Rouge area
MOBILE, Alabama - Two people died returning to the Gulf Coast following a medical flight to the Baton Rouge area Monday.
The plane, a Cessna 182 Turbo, crashed as it approached the airport in Mobile after leaving a small, regional airport in Gonzales. The crash scene was found overnight.
A pilot and a passenger died in the crash. The patient being transported had already been dropped off, the Civil Air Patrol said.
The flight was for the CAP, taking a person who needed medical attention from Alabama to Louisiana. The patient's medical issue was not released, neither was the individual's name or what medical facility the patient was destined to arrive at once the flight landed in Louisiana.
The two people who died, members of the Civil Air Patrol, lived in Alabama. They were identified Tuesday as Major David R. Mauritson of Fairhope, a Mobile suburb, and 2nd Lt. Phil J. Dryden of Gulf Shores.
