2 killed in murder-suicide at apartment complex near Longridge Avenue

BATON ROUGE - Two people were shot and killed at an apartment complex on Longridge Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Baton Rouge Police Department said 28-year-old Vinnie Mackie shot and killed 27-year-old Myesha Davis before turning the gun on himself.

The relationship between the victims is unclear at this time. No more details about the case were immediately available.