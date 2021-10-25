86°
Latest Weather Blog
2 killed in murder-suicide at apartment complex near Longridge Avenue
BATON ROUGE - Two people were shot and killed at an apartment complex on Longridge Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Baton Rouge Police Department said 28-year-old Vinnie Mackie shot and killed 27-year-old Myesha Davis before turning the gun on himself.
Trending News
The relationship between the victims is unclear at this time. No more details about the case were immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One found dead in Holiday Inn parking lot following double-shooting
-
Changes made at Juvenile Detention Center after breakout
-
2 people shot to death at apartment complex near Longridge Avenue
-
2 wooden churches being restored through 'Twin Steeples' art project in Ponchatoula
-
I-10 westbound near Grosse Tete closed Saturday night