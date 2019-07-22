2 killed after Amtrak train hits vehicle in Mississippi

Photo: The Meridian Star

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) - Two people have been killed after their vehicle was struck by a passenger train traveling from New Orleans to eastern Mississippi.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Billy Sollie tells the Meridian Star the wreck happened Monday afternoon at an ungated crossing off U.S. Highway 11, south of Meridian Regional Airport.

The Amtrak train was traveling from New Orleans to Meridian and points northeast. An Amtrak representative told WTOK-TV that nobody was injured aboard the train, called the Crescent. It continued its journey after tracks were cleared.

Sollie says the man and the woman who were killed were not immediately identified. He says based on paperwork in the vehicle, they appeared to be from the area.

The train came to a stop around 3 miles south of the airport.