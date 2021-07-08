2 killed; 4-vehicle wreck included big rig, cattle trailer

DUSON, La. (AP) — Two Louisiana residents died in a wreck that involved four vehicles including a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck hauling calves in a trailer, Louisiana State Police said.

John Cooper Guidry, 30, of Iowa (EYE-oh-way) and Joshua Lee Babineaux, 34, of Lafayette died in the accident Tuesday on Interstate 10 near Duson, a news release said.

All other occupants of the four vehicles were injured. Babineaux’s family dog was killed, and a towing service reported that 11 older calves were killed, Trooper First Class Thomas Gossen said.

Police said a front tire blew on a 2011 Freightliner, which hit a Ford F250 pickup truck and dragged it across the median and into traffic shortly before 8 a.m. The big rig then hit a crossover SUV and a pickup that was pulling a livestock trailer.

Babineaux was driving the Toyota RAV 4 and Guidry was a passenger in the second pickup, a Dodge Ram, police said.

Guidry was not using a seat belt; damage to Babineaux’s SUV was so extensive that investigators could not tell if he had been buckled in, police said.

All other drivers and passengers were treated for injuries ranging from minor to severe, police said.