78°
Latest Weather Blog
2 killed, 3 hurt in shooting near Alabama State University
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say two men have been killed and three others injured in a shooting near the campus of Alabama State University.
Montgomery police Sgt. Jarrett Williams tells the Montgomery Advertiser that the shooting occurred Thursday night.
Williams says a man was pronounced dead at the scene, while another died at a hospital. Both had been shot. Williams says two other men were hospitalized with life-threatening gunshot wounds, while another man was hospitalized with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Investigators did not immediately release details about what prompted the shooting or if there are any suspects.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
New board member says taxpayer money 'wasted' on parish libraries
-
Family reacts to release of WBRSO deputy's identity
-
Son of fallen policeman greeted by Slidell officers on first day of...
-
BREC using fish to fight nasty algae at City Park Lake
-
Students living nearby not allowed to walk to Ascension's newly-opened primary school