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2 injured in Sunday morning shooting on Florida Street
BATON ROUGE — Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting on Florida Street that left two people injured.
According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a confrontation between two large groups. Investigators said that during the confrontation, gunfire was exchanged leaving two people injured.
The victims were transported to a local hospital and are expected to recover.
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Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
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