87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2 injured in shooting at youth football game in Texas

2 hours 9 minutes 27 seconds ago Sunday, September 15 2019 Sep 15, 2019 September 15, 2019 5:11 PM September 15, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Police in Texas say two people were injured when gunfire erupted at a youth football game.
 
Authorities say a woman was struck in the leg and a girl was grazed in the back when shots rang out during the game among elementary school-aged children Saturday afternoon in Fort Worth. Both were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
 
Fort Worth police say the incident started as a dispute between parents at the game. Officer Jimmy Pollozani says the son of one of the parents, who was not playing in the game, later came to the field with a handgun and began firing.
 
Witnesses say the shooter was on a small hill overlooking the field when he opened fire. Pollozani says police haven't located the gunman.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days