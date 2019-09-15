Latest Weather Blog
2 injured in shooting at youth football game in Texas
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Police in Texas say two people were injured when gunfire erupted at a youth football game.
Authorities say a woman was struck in the leg and a girl was grazed in the back when shots rang out during the game among elementary school-aged children Saturday afternoon in Fort Worth. Both were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Fort Worth police say the incident started as a dispute between parents at the game. Officer Jimmy Pollozani says the son of one of the parents, who was not playing in the game, later came to the field with a handgun and began firing.
Witnesses say the shooter was on a small hill overlooking the field when he opened fire. Pollozani says police haven't located the gunman.
