2 injured in nightclub shooting, officials say
BATON ROUGE - Two people were injured in a shooting at a nightclub early Sunday morning.
Officials say that the shooting occurred around 2:15 a.m. Sunday in the area of Florida Boulevard and Sherwood Forest.
Both individuals were transported to a local hospital and are in stable condition.
The circumstances around the shooting are currently unknown.
