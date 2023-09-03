2 injured in nightclub shooting, officials say

86°
By: Tanner Fooshee

BATON ROUGE - Two people were injured in a shooting at a nightclub early Sunday morning.

Officials say that the shooting occurred around 2:15 a.m. Sunday in the area of Florida Boulevard and Sherwood Forest.

Both individuals were transported to a local hospital and are in stable condition.

The circumstances around the shooting are currently unknown.

