Central Mayor Wade Evans among two injured in crash on Hooper Road, Blackwater Road in Central

CENTRAL - Two people, including Central Mayor Wade Evans, were injured in a crash on Hooper Road and Blackwater Road in Central, emergency officials confirmed to WBRZ.

The Central Police Department, at around 8:24 p.m., said to avoid the road due to a "serious crash being investigated."

Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran confirmed Mayor Evans was one of the people injured in the crash; he described Evans' injuries as "minor," saying he went to the hospital as a precaution.

The two injured people were listed as being in stable condition. No other information was immediately available.