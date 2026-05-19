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Central Mayor Wade Evans among two injured in crash on Hooper Road, Blackwater Road in Central

2 hours 12 minutes 48 seconds ago Tuesday, May 19 2026 May 19, 2026 May 19, 2026 8:51 PM May 19, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

CENTRAL - Two people, including Central Mayor Wade Evans, were injured in a crash on Hooper Road and Blackwater Road in Central, emergency officials confirmed to WBRZ.

The Central Police Department, at around 8:24 p.m., said to avoid the road due to a "serious crash being investigated."

Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran confirmed Mayor Evans was one of the people injured in the crash; he described Evans' injuries as "minor," saying he went to the hospital as a precaution.

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The two injured people were listed as being in stable condition. No other information was immediately available.

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