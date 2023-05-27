2 in custody, 1 at large after late night police chase in Tangipahoa

TANGIPAHOA - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating a suspect involved in a police pursuit that spanned two parishes Friday night.

According to Chief Jimmy Travis, the pursuit started in Livingston Parish before entering Tangipahoa Parish. The suspect vehicle exited the interstate on Pumpkin Center Road, where three subjects bailed from the vehicle.

At this time two suspects have been taken into custody. The third suspect is still at large, however, deputies have received information indicating the suspect may have left the area.

If you have any information regarding the identity or whereabouts of the third suspect, you are urged to call the Sheriff's Office at 985-748-8147.

This is a developing story.