Latest Weather Blog
2 in custody, 1 at large after late night police chase in Tangipahoa
TANGIPAHOA - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating a suspect involved in a police pursuit that spanned two parishes Friday night.
According to Chief Jimmy Travis, the pursuit started in Livingston Parish before entering Tangipahoa Parish. The suspect vehicle exited the interstate on Pumpkin Center Road, where three subjects bailed from the vehicle.
At this time two suspects have been taken into custody. The third suspect is still at large, however, deputies have received information indicating the suspect may have left the area.
If you have any information regarding the identity or whereabouts of the third suspect, you are urged to call the Sheriff's Office at 985-748-8147.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ferris wheel breaks down with passengers on board at Jambalaya Festival
-
'Sick and tired': Police chief vents frustrations after violent week in Baton...
-
Woman who survived I-10 crash meets first responders who saved her life
-
LSU's Sa'Myah Smith 'doing great' after collapse during White House visit
-
LSU celebrates national title at the White House - Watch the full...
Sports Video
-
LSU president reminisces during team trip to DC
-
Southern baseball sweeps Arkansas-Pine Bluff to finish out regular season
-
A candid conversation with Kim Mulkey - Watch the half-hour special on...
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: NBA Playoffs
-
Weeks after selection in WNBA draft, LSU Tigers cut from pro teams