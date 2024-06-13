89°
Latest Weather Blog
2 girls, ages 4 and 6, missing after mom found dead in Loranger home; detectives seeking black Chrysler
LORANGER - A mother's two young children are unaccounted for after she was found dead in her Loranger home early Thursday morning.
Detectives with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said they were investigating the homicide of Callie Brunett, 35, after she was reported missing for 24 hours and ultimately found dead in her home early Thursday.
Brunett's two small children, 6-year-old Jalie and 4-year-old Erin, were unaccounted for.
Detectives are asking anyone with information on their whereabouts to contact 911 immediately.
Trending News
Brunett's car was also missing from her home. It is a black 2012 Chrysler 200 with a Louisiana license plate labeled 859GML.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'Keith Lee effect' hits locally-owned breakfast joint
-
Body found on Terrace Avenue near early learning center
-
Basketball legend, former L.A. Laker Jerry West dies at 86
-
Deputies investigating after child was badly burned Wednesday night
-
Ethylene oxide exposure worse than previously believed in Louisiana, new study shows