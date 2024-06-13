2 girls, ages 4 and 6, missing after mom found dead in Loranger home; detectives seeking black Chrysler

LORANGER - A mother's two young children are unaccounted for after she was found dead in her Loranger home early Thursday morning.

Detectives with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said they were investigating the homicide of Callie Brunett, 35, after she was reported missing for 24 hours and ultimately found dead in her home early Thursday.

Brunett's two small children, 6-year-old Jalie and 4-year-old Erin, were unaccounted for.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on their whereabouts to contact 911 immediately.

Brunett's car was also missing from her home. It is a black 2012 Chrysler 200 with a Louisiana license plate labeled 859GML.