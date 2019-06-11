77°
Latest Weather Blog
2 giraffes killed by lightning at Florida wildlife park
LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (AP) - Officials at a Florida wildlife park say two giraffes that died last month were killed by lightning.
Lion Country Safari posted Tuesday on Facebook that recent pathology results confirmed that the giraffes died as a result of a lightning strike and that the deaths were instantaneous.
Officials at the facility in Palm Beach County say Lily and Jioni were in a pasture on May 3 when a severe thunderstorm quickly developed. The Facebook post says giraffes have access to numerous shelters in the multi-acre habitat if they choose to use them.
Telephone messages left with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission weren't immediately returned, so it wasn't clear whether the state investigated the giraffe deaths.
The park calls itself a cageless zoo. Visitors drive their cars down a road to see the animals.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'The water has gone down drastically;' Residents in Pierre Part breathing sighs...
-
Magpie Cafe downtown location to close this week
-
WANTED: Burglars seen rummaging through cars in West Baton Rouge neighborhood
-
Popular Northshore restaurant heavily damaged by fire
-
Miss Louisiana to pass on the crown June 22
Sports Video
-
'That's typical LSU;' Tailgating underway ahead of Baton Rouge Super Regional
-
PREVIEW: Southern breaks down Starkville Regional
-
LSU softball lands national No. 10 seed
-
Balancing Football and Track: The story of Kary Vincent Jr.
-
Sha'Carri Richardson's impressive impact on LSU Track and Field