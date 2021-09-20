2 former LSU women's golfers chosen for Solheim Cup

Photo: LSU Athletics Creative Services

BATON ROUGE – Two former All-America stars of the LSU women’s golf program – Austin Ernst and Madelene Sagstrom – were selected as Captain’s Picks for the 2017 Solheim Cup.

The 2017 Solheim Cup is the 15th edition of the Solheim Cup matches, being held Aug. 18–20 at the Des Moines Golf and Country Club in West Des Moines, Iowa. The biennial tournament pits professional women's golfers from both the United States and Europe against one another.

Ernst will play for Captain Julie Inkster’s U.S. squad, while Sagstrom was chosen by European Captain Annika Sorenstam.

Ernst was the 2011 NCAA Champion as an LSU freshman and is in her fifth year on the LPGA Tour, while Sagstrom was the 2015 SEC POY as a senior, the 2016 Symetra Tour POY and is in her first year on the LPGA Tour. She won the qualifying school for the Ladies European Tour late last year to earn membership in that tour at the request of Captain Sorenstam to keep her eligible as a possible member of the European team for this event.

More info can be found on the event's website by clicking HERE.