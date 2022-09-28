2 family dogs killed after faulty water heater sparks house fire

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters say two family pets perished Saturday after a malfunctioning water heater started a house fire on N. Foster Drive Saturday afternoon.

The fire started just before 12:50 p.m. in the 3900 block of N. Foster Drive.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the fire was brought under control in under 10 minutes after firefighters arrives. Fire damage was mostly contained to the attic, but the rest of the house sustained significant smoke and water damage.

Firefighters say the family of five was not home at the time of the fire, but two family dogs were killed in the blaze.

The two adults and five children were displaced from the residence as a result of the fire, according to BRFD. Red Cross officials were notified of the incident.