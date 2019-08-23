2 Embassies tell travelers from certain countries to not pursue U.S. visa

LONDON - The U.S. Embassies in London and Berlin have advised people from the seven countries affected by President Donald Trump's travel ban not to seek a visa, or schedule an appointment - even if they are a dual nationals.



The statement posted on the London embassy's website today issued the guidance to "aliens from the countries of Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen."



It says, "if you are a national, or dual national, of one of these countries, please do not schedule a visa appointment or pay any visa fees at this time."



There has been widespread confusion about whether the ban applied to dual nationals.



The embassy did not immediately respond to requests for comment.