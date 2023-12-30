2 dead, multiple others injured after crash in Port Allen

PORT ALLEN - Two people are dead and multiple people are injured in a crash that took place in Port Allen Saturday evening.

According to the West Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's office, the crash took place on Rosedale Road at Tiger Bayou, resulting in two dead and multiple others taken to the hospital.

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said a multiple vehicle crash resulted in the closure of Rosedale Road in both directions.

No other information is available at this time. This is a developing story.