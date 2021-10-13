78°
2 dead in wreck on I-10 eastbound in St. James Parish
A deadly wreck on I-10 eastbound in St. James Parish killed two people Wednesday night.
Louisiana State Police confirmed an 18-wheeler and another vehicle crashed, killing two people on the interstate just past the Ascension Parish line.
No more information was immediately available.
